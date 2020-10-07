Affidavit details body cam footage in Jonathan Price case

WOLFE CITY, Texas (KXII) - New details in the Jonathan Price case provide a fuller picture of the moments leading up to his fatal shooting.

Friends and family of Jonathan Price said they are still in shock. They said the arrest of Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas is the first step toward justice, but there is still a long road ahead.

“It is a relief to know that they’re moving in the right direction I feel like, you know, none of it will bring him back," Case Roundtree said.

Roundtree said he has known Jonathan Price since the second grade. They grew up playing sports on the same teams, and roomed together in college.

Price was shot and killed Saturday night by Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas.

Lucas was arrested Monday for murder.

“We were definitely brothers, definitely brothers," Roundtree said.

An affidavit describes the footage on Lucas’s body cam from that night.

It said Price greeted Lucas and said, “you doing good,” extending his hand in a handshake, coming close to Lucas.

Lucas told Texas Rangers he believed Price was intoxicated, tried to detain him, and Price said, “I can’t be detained."

The affidavit said Lucas unsuccessfully tried to grab Price’s arm, and used verbal commands.

Then Lucas pulled his taser ordering Price to comply.

Price walked away and Lucas deployed the taser.

According to the affidavit, while all that was happening Price continued to walk toward Lucas, appearing to grab the end of Lucas' Taser.

That is when Lucas shot Price four times in the upper torso.

“I don’t feel like the officer was in the right at all in this and I just know Jonathan would never do anything to bring that about," Roundtree said.

That affidavit said the video evidence shows Lucas “did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Price," and that is why he is charged with murder.

Documents from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement show Lucas had been a police officer for about six months.

The 22-year-old is now in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.

Funeral services are set at the Wolfe City high school football field Saturday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.