Advertisement

Affidavit details body cam footage in Jonathan Price case

The Wolfe City community has created a memorial at the gas station where Jonathan Price was killed.
The Wolfe City community has created a memorial at the gas station where Jonathan Price was killed.(kxii)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE CITY, Texas (KXII) - New details in the Jonathan Price case provide a fuller picture of the moments leading up to his fatal shooting.

Friends and family of Jonathan Price said they are still in shock. They said the arrest of Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas is the first step toward justice, but there is still a long road ahead.

“It is a relief to know that they’re moving in the right direction I feel like, you know, none of it will bring him back," Case Roundtree said.

Roundtree said he has known Jonathan Price since the second grade. They grew up playing sports on the same teams, and roomed together in college.

Price was shot and killed Saturday night by Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas.

Lucas was arrested Monday for murder.

“We were definitely brothers, definitely brothers," Roundtree said.

An affidavit describes the footage on Lucas’s body cam from that night.

It said Price greeted Lucas and said, “you doing good,” extending his hand in a handshake, coming close to Lucas.

Lucas told Texas Rangers he believed Price was intoxicated, tried to detain him, and Price said, “I can’t be detained."

The affidavit said Lucas unsuccessfully tried to grab Price’s arm, and used verbal commands.

Then Lucas pulled his taser ordering Price to comply.

Price walked away and Lucas deployed the taser.

According to the affidavit, while all that was happening Price continued to walk toward Lucas, appearing to grab the end of Lucas' Taser.

That is when Lucas shot Price four times in the upper torso.

“I don’t feel like the officer was in the right at all in this and I just know Jonathan would never do anything to bring that about," Roundtree said.

That affidavit said the video evidence shows Lucas “did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Price," and that is why he is charged with murder.

Documents from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement show Lucas had been a police officer for about six months.

The 22-year-old is now in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.

Funeral services are set at the Wolfe City high school football field Saturday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wilson Public Schools move to online learning

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Wilson Public Schools closed its campuses starting Wednesday and moved exclusively to online learning after confirming multiple positive COVID-19 cases inside their district Tuesday.

Texas

Gov. Abbott announces bars can reopen at 50% capacity next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that bars can reopen at 50 percent capacity in certain regions.

Breaking

Affidavit: Wolfe City officer’s body cam captured deadly shooting, his attorney claims actions were justified

Updated: 7 hours ago
The defense attorney representing the Wolfe City police officer arrested and charged with murder, claims another side to the story.

Breaking

Amber Alert canceled: 18-month-old McIntosh Co. girl found safe

Updated: 10 hours ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant, who deputies say may be in danger.

Latest News

News

Struggling grades, low COVID cases at Howe, S&S prompt move to in-person learning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
As struggles with online learning continue two more Texoma school districts will be transitioning to in-person classes only starting on October 19th as COVID-19 cases drop.

News

Struggling grades, low COVID cases at Howe, S&S prompt move to in-person learning

Updated: 20 hours ago
Two more Texoma school districts will be transitioning from online instruction to in-person classes only starting on October 19th.

Oklahoma

Second search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims set to begin

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A second search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will begin on Oct. 19.

News

Grayson County inmate mail going digital

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County is teaming up with a tech company to review mail sent to inmates in an effort to keep out contraband.

News

Lake Texoma boat thieves caught on camera

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
Owners of the boat say around 9:30 Sunday night, their surveillance camera picked up 2 people stealing their 14-foot Jon boat docked near Mill Creek Marina.

Crime

Marshall County woman arrested for setting motel room on fire

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Madill police arrested a woman Sunday morning after they say she set fire to the motel room she was staying in.