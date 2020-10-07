Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: 18-month-old McIntosh county girl

McIntosh County deputies believe 18-month-old Theresa Enochs may be in danger.
McIntosh County deputies believe 18-month-old Theresa Enochs may be in danger.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant, who deputies say may be in danger.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office says 18-month-old Theresa Enochs was last seen with her father, 33-year-old John Enochs, who had recently been released from a mental facility and is armed with a handgun.

What to look for: Deputies say she was last seen wearing a white summer dress with flowers, and a pink bow.

They believe the father was last seen in an orange, 2004 Chevrolet pickup with Oklahoma License plate KBW795.

