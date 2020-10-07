Advertisement

Attorney says: Jonathan Price attempted to take Officer’s Taser

Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLFE CITY, Texas (KXII) - The defense attorney representing the Wolfe City police officer arrested and charged with murder, claims another side to the story.

Attorney Robert L. Rogers says his client, officer Shaun Lucas only shot Jonathan Price after he tried to grab his Taser.

The Texas Rangers say Lucas tried to detain Price, who resisted in what they call a “non-threatening posture” and walked away.

Below is the attorney’s full statement, sent to News 12.

“Officer Lucas responded to a fight in progress call. He saw several people gathered at the front of the store. Mr. Price approached Officer Lucas. Mr. Price did not claim to be an uninvolved, innocent party. Officer Lucas told Mr. Price he was detained, and Mr. Price resisted. After Mr. Price refused repeated instructions and physically resisted, Officer Lucas deployed his taser and continued to give Mr. Price instructions. Mr. Price resisted the effects of the taser and attempted to take it away from Officer Lucas. Officer Lucas only discharged his weapon in accordance with Texas law when he was confronted with an aggressive assailant who was attempting to take his taser.” - Defense Attorney Robert L. Rogers

