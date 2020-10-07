Caddo Lady Bruins return to state

CADDO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Caddo Lady Bruins are making a return trip to the state softball tournament.

The Lady Bruins have been to state three times in the past four years. They will take on Fairland at Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday.

“I think winning game one obviously, after winning that first game anything can happen once you get there," head coach Dustin McKay said. "I think we can set a tone and show everyone that we’re not just complacent with being there, we would love to do something when we get there.”

