Gov. Abbott announces bars can reopen at 50% capacity next week

Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that bars can reopen at 50 percent capacity in certain regions.

Abbott said beginning Oct. 14, county judges in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations can opt into these openings if they assist in enforcing health protocols.

He says regions eligible to reopen bars are hospital regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15 percent of hospital capacity.

Bars must follow distance and seating protocols similar to restaurants, as well as other protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Opening bars does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a threat, and most Texans are still susceptible to the virus. As bars and similar businesses begin to open, we all must remain vigilant and show personal responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Gov. Abbott said.

The state will also allow businesses currently open at 50 percent capacity, like amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, and bowling alleys, to expand to 75 percent in counties with low COVID-19 hospitalizations begging Oct. 12.

“Even as more businesses have opened and students return to school, Texans have shown we can contain the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott said. "Thanks to Texans following the best health practices, our state is prepared for additional openings, including bars.

Opening bars and similar establishments to 50% capacity in regions with low #COVID19 hospitalizations.

Posted by Office of the Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

