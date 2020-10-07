Silo baseball team prepares for state

SILO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Silo Rebels return to the state baseball tournament with a young baseball team.

The Rebels have a long standing tradition at the tournament but this was supposed to be a rebuilding year. The Rebels lost several key players from last year’s team. Despite the youth, the Rebels are back in the elite eight.

“We’re going to have to do what we did in regionals," head coach Billy Jack Bowen said. "We need to play error free, put the ball in play, and score with some outs. The pitching is going to be so good, you are not going to be able to get a lot of hits. If you get a guy to third, you have to be able to score him with an out, fly ball or ground ball. We just have to play real clean baseball to be able to come out.”

