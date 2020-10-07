Advertisement

Silo Lady Rebels ready to defend their softball championship

By David Reed
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Silo Lady Rebels are coming off their first state championship in softball and return a veteran team for another run at it.

With almost their entire lineup back, Silo has a talented and experienced team that knows how to win. Silos has embraced the “favorite” role, as the head into the state tournament to defend their title.

“We are battle tested," head coach Mike Lawless said. "We have played an incredibly tough schedule. We have had a tremendous year. At this point I think we’re ready to go. The kids are excited and you can tell it is that playoff time of year and we are ready to go.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bells-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Bells-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Sherman-Denison Volleyball Highlights

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Sherman-Denison Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Tishomingo back to state, looking for back-to-back titles

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Reed
There are big expectations in champ camp with the Tishomingo Lady Indians heading back to the state tournament to defend their title.

Sports

Silo baseball team prepares for state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Reed
The Silo Rebels return to the state baseball tournament with a young baseball team.

Latest News

Sports

Silo baseball prepares for state

Updated: 1 hours ago
Silo baseball prepares for state

Sports

Silo Lady Rebels ready for state

Updated: 1 hours ago
Silo Lady Rebels ready for state

Sports

Tishomingo prepares for state softball

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tishomingo prepares for state softball

Sports

Latta ready for state softball tournament

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The Latta Lady Panthers return to the state tournament with a new goal in mind.

Sports

Byng prepares for state baseball tournament

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The Byng Pirates return to the state tournament after missing out a year ago.

Sports

Sherman looks to bounce back against Saginaw

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The Sherman Bearcats go back to work this week as they get ready to play Saginaw on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.