Silo Lady Rebels ready to defend their softball championship

SILO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Silo Lady Rebels are coming off their first state championship in softball and return a veteran team for another run at it.

With almost their entire lineup back, Silo has a talented and experienced team that knows how to win. Silos has embraced the “favorite” role, as the head into the state tournament to defend their title.

“We are battle tested," head coach Mike Lawless said. "We have played an incredibly tough schedule. We have had a tremendous year. At this point I think we’re ready to go. The kids are excited and you can tell it is that playoff time of year and we are ready to go.”

