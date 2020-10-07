Advertisement

Struggling grades, low COVID cases at Howe, S&S prompt move to in-person learning

By Michael Rogers
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) -

Howe and S&S independent school districts are moving from online instruction to in-person classes starting Oct. 19.

Howe ISD says they are choosing to discontinue online instruction because the district has had a low rate of COVID-19, and students participating in online learning have been mostly unsuccessful with coursework.

With a failure rate over 65 percent for remote learners and only 9 percent for on-campus Howe ISD said remote learning proved “inappropriate for the vast amount of students.”

“Class is a lot more quiet,” said Matthew Hayes, a sophomore. “It’s not as fun as it usually is, it’s just a lot more focused and quiet.”

His father, Randy Hayes says online learning for his son was difficult and he feels “totally comfortable” with in person classes returning.

Catrina Portman says online school took a social and emotional toll on her son.

“Him not wanting to go anywhere, his morale was changing and I am very thankful that he’s able to come be with his friends and learn with his teachers,” Portman said.

At S&S almost 10 percent of the students took online classes this year, but those students are failing at a rate four-times higher than their in-person classmates.

“When we started looking at those numbers from the lack of success that we were seeing we realized that kids needed to be here," said S&S Superintendent Roger Reed.

On Sep. 24 the Texas Education Agency said school were not required to offer remote instructions and only face-to-face would be required.

“Online learning is not for everyone and we realized early on that a lot of our kids were having trouble getting checked in and making sure they were up and current and day to day showing engagement,” Reed said.

With a failure rate of 54 percent for remote instruction students, and only 13 percent for face-to-face learners along with only two positive cases since school began Reed said the move in in-person classes would be easier for teachers and students.

“We were running our teachers ragged,” Reed said. “We’re a small school and our teachers were teaching kids face to face where 90 percent of our kids were. But they were also putting in a lot of additional hours to accommodate those remote learners.”

Reed said that the school is “no longer entertaining the option of brining in transfer students for remote instruction."

“Our kids are going to come back face to face unless they choose to do something differently,” Reed said.

Parents at both schools that do not feel comfortable returning to on-campus instruction can withdraw their student and enroll in a home-schooling program or transfer to another school that offers remote learning.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Struggling grades, low COVID cases at Howe, S&S prompt move to in-person learning

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Two more Texoma school districts will be transitioning from online instruction to in-person classes only starting on October 19th.

News

AMBER ALERT: 18-month-old McIntosh county girl

Updated: 46 minutes ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant, who deputies say may be in danger.

Breaking

Attorney says: Jonathan Price attempted to take Officer’s Taser

Updated: 1 hour ago
The defense attorney representing the Wolfe City police officer arrested and charged with murder, claims another side to the story.

Oklahoma

Second search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims set to begin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A second search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will begin on Oct. 19.

Latest News

News

Grayson County inmate mail going digital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County is teaming up with a tech company to review mail sent to inmates in an effort to keep out contraband.

News

Lake Texoma boat thieves caught on camera

Updated: 4 hours ago
Owners of the boat say around 9:30 Sunday night, their surveillance camera picked up 2 people stealing their 14-foot Jon boat docked near Mill Creek Marina.

Crime

Marshall County woman arrested for setting motel room on fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Madill police arrested a woman Sunday morning after they say she set fire to the motel room she was staying in.

News

Local shelter raising money for expansion with upcoming concert benefit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A local homeless shelter is raising money to expand their facility to help the growing need in Texoma. Their upcoming concert benefit and plans for the future.

News

Memorial murals to grace wall in downtown Durant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
For such a tight-knit community, the city of Durant was hit hard with loss this year. The artist hopes his murals will help keep the memories alive of the young lives gone too soon.

News

Memorial murals to grace wall in downtown Durant

Updated: 5 hours ago