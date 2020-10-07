Advertisement

Sulphur Lady Bulldogs state bound

By David Reed
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs are headed back to the state tournament.

Several experienced players return this year as Sulphur prepares to play Henryetta at Firelake. Sulphur was knocked out in the first round last year and they have no intentions of traveling that road again.

“When you know that you lost and it left a bad taste in your mouth, they’ve been ready to get back all year long," head coach Heath Gilbert said. "This time when we’re there, hopefully we can get something done.”

