Tishomingo back to state, looking for back-to-back titles

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - There are big expectations in champ camp with the Tishomingo Lady Indians heading back to the state tournament to defend their title.

Tishomingo won the Class 3A state title last year. Now, they are back, with many of the key players in place that helped them win it last year. Tishomingo has an experienced and confident team as they prepare to play Kellyville on Thursday.

“We have to pitch well and play good defense," head coach Charles Hook said. "We have to figure out a way to score some runs, same as everybody. Our pitching is strong, hopefully we can continue to pitch strong and figure out a way to score some runs and we should be O.K.”

