Advertisement

Tishomingo back to state, looking for back-to-back titles

By David Reed
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - There are big expectations in champ camp with the Tishomingo Lady Indians heading back to the state tournament to defend their title.

Tishomingo won the Class 3A state title last year. Now, they are back, with many of the key players in place that helped them win it last year. Tishomingo has an experienced and confident team as they prepare to play Kellyville on Thursday.

“We have to pitch well and play good defense," head coach Charles Hook said. "We have to figure out a way to score some runs, same as everybody. Our pitching is strong, hopefully we can continue to pitch strong and figure out a way to score some runs and we should be O.K.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bells-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Bells-Pottsboro Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Sherman-Denison Volleyball Highlights

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Sherman-Denison Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Silo Lady Rebels ready to defend their softball championship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Reed
The Silo Lady Rebels are coming off their first state championship in softball and return a veteran team for another run at it.

Sports

Silo baseball team prepares for state

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Reed
The Silo Rebels return to the state baseball tournament with a young baseball team.

Latest News

Sports

Silo baseball prepares for state

Updated: 1 hours ago
Silo baseball prepares for state

Sports

Silo Lady Rebels ready for state

Updated: 1 hours ago
Silo Lady Rebels ready for state

Sports

Tishomingo prepares for state softball

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tishomingo prepares for state softball

Sports

Latta ready for state softball tournament

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The Latta Lady Panthers return to the state tournament with a new goal in mind.

Sports

Byng prepares for state baseball tournament

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The Byng Pirates return to the state tournament after missing out a year ago.

Sports

Sherman looks to bounce back against Saginaw

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The Sherman Bearcats go back to work this week as they get ready to play Saginaw on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.