Ardmore ready to return to the field on Friday

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are ready to return to the field on Friday in a game against Duncan.

The Tigers have only played twice, with a 2-0 record.

“We’ve only had two ballgames going into week 6," head coach Josh Newby said. "I still don’t really know who we are. I’m excited to play and I want to see us in the right spots. I want to see our kids having fun and playing hard. We are excited to play Duncan.”

