Grayson County colleges offer free COVID-19 testing for community

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Now along with the Grayson County health department, Austin College and Grayson College are offering free COVID-19 testing.

“We do send our tests to labs, we have a network of labs we work with, they do what we call the gold standard of testing, which is PCR testing that is lab-based, it’s very accurate," CEO of WellHealth Ahmad Gaber said.

Gaber helped create go get tested drive-thru testing.

So far in Grayson County there are three locations: the health department, and now Austin College and Grayson College.

With fall break approaching, Austin College junior Sarah Joseph said she wants to be sure she doesn’t have COVID-19.

“So a lot of us are traveling back home and it’s just a sigh of relief knowing that we can go to our families and be tested, and that we know we’re comfortable being around our families, especially those that are high risk back at home," Joseph said.

The test is an oral swab, free to anyone in the community.

Gaber said people with insurance are covered, but those without insurance get tested for free through CARES Act funding.

“I think a lot of students, when they heard about the testing here on campus were so relieved that we are able to have access to free testing," Joseph said.

Those wishing to be tested can drive or walk through.

Results take 48 to 96 hours to come in.

Right now, it is just COVID-19 testing at these sites, but Gaber said they are working to get other options.

“We’re starting to deliver flu vaccines at these sites as well as other kinds of diagnostic testing so flu test, strep throat test, things like that," Gaber said.

Those things aren’t available in Grayson County yet, but Gaber said they likely will be if there is a need.

