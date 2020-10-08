Advertisement

Local dealership gives away new car to Whitesboro family in need

By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A local car dealership has seen the need in the community and wanted to give back to someone deserving. They gave a Whitesboro woman got the surprise of a lifetime.

“I’ve been so fortunate, my family, in the car business with the support of this area and all the communities, and so this is the best way I know to give back," said Matt Johnson, owner of Holiday Auto Group.

Holiday Auto Group has held a contest for the “You Deserve a Holiday” car giveaway. Over the past month, hundreds of nominations in the community were made for someone going through hard times, on top of the pandemic.

“We went through over 600 different stories and this story unanimously was the person that we chose to give a 2019 Cadillac to," said Johnson.

The Bird family of Whitesboro has always been there for others, but their loved ones wanted to bring some light into their lives.

“I thought we were coming up here to look for a vehicle for my mom because she starts her cancer treatment today and needed a lower payment," said Jamie Bird, new car recipient.

Jamie Bird is a breast cancer survivor, now preparing to care for her mother who was just diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Jamie thought she was coming here to help me, and it’s a blessing to us to be able to say, this wasn’t for me this is something for you. She will never get in this car that she doesn’t think this is for me, this is for me," said Pam Fite, Bird’s mother.

Recently Bird, a mother of 2, lost her husband unexpectedly to a heart attack.

“This was something that I just wanted to uplift her and give her something to be happy for. This family has always stuck together and we’re here for one another and we just wanted her to know how special she is, and that we’re always gonna be here for her," said Kate Winsett, Bird’s cousin.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Bird was surrounded by family when handed the keys.

