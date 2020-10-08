News
Weather
Open for Business
COVID-19 Map
Livestream
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
Roff-Whitesboro Softball Highlights
By
KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Roff-Whitesboro Softball Highlights
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Sports
Durant-McAlester Softball Highlights
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Durant-McAlester Softball Highlights
Sports
Tishomingo-Kellyville Softball Highlights
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Tishomingo-Kellyville Softball Highlights
Sports
Silo-Hobart Softball Highlights
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Silo-Hobart Softball Highlights
Sports
Sulphur-Henryetta Softball Highlights
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Sulphur-Henryetta Softball Highlights
Latest News
Sports
Tishomingo-Kellyville Softball Highlights
Updated: 7 hours ago
Tishomingo-Kellyville Softball Highlights
Sports
Silo-Hobart Softball Highlights
Updated: 7 hours ago
Silo-Hobart Softball Highlights
Sports
Sulphur-Henryetta Softball Highlights
Updated: 7 hours ago
Sulphur-Henryetta Softball Highlights
Sports
Durant-McAlester Softball Highlights
Updated: 7 hours ago
Durant-McAlester Softball Highlights
Sports
Roff-Whitesboro Softball Highlights
Updated: 7 hours ago
Roff-Whitesboro Softball Highlights
Sports
Ardmore ready to return to the field on Friday
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
KXII Staff
The Ardmore Tigers are ready to return to the field on Friday in a game against Duncan.