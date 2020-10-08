Several presidential campaign signs stolen in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Less than a month from the general election in November several presidential campaign signs have gone missing.

Police say that reports of stolen candidate signs are nothing out of the ordinary, but stolen yard signs are considered theft of property less than $100. A class C misdemeanor which carries a fine of up to $500.

Teresa Franklin, a Sherman resident, woke up a week ago to find her “Make America Great Again” sign was stolen, but her “Keep Texas Red” and “We are the Storm” signs remained untouched.

“It’s just aggravating,” Franklin said. “I wanted to go get another sign but, like I said, they request a donation when you get these from the Republican party because they have to pay for them.”

When she called Sherman police they told her they’ve gotten calls of stolen campaign signs from both sides of the political aisle.

Charles Detwiler lives down the street from Franklin and three weeks ago his Biden signs were stolen, but “after some investigating” by Detwiler he “found it was some neighborhood kids.”

“They actually brought me a couple of signs to replace them," Detwiler said.

But those signs were also stolen and never replaced. Now the sign he has up now has been up for two weeks.

“Every morning I check and see if it’s still there," Detwiler said.

If a sign is larger, worth more or is stolen by criminal trespassing it’s a class B misdemeanor punishable with 180 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

