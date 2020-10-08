Advertisement

Several presidential campaign signs stolen in Sherman

Several presidential campaign signs from both sides of the aisle stolen in Sherman.
Several presidential campaign signs from both sides of the aisle stolen in Sherman.(KXII)
By Michael Rogers
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Less than a month from the general election in November several presidential campaign signs have gone missing.

Police say that reports of stolen candidate signs are nothing out of the ordinary, but stolen yard signs are considered theft of property less than $100. A class C misdemeanor which carries a fine of up to $500.

Teresa Franklin, a Sherman resident, woke up a week ago to find her “Make America Great Again” sign was stolen, but her “Keep Texas Red” and “We are the Storm” signs remained untouched.

“It’s just aggravating,” Franklin said. “I wanted to go get another sign but, like I said, they request a donation when you get these from the Republican party because they have to pay for them.”

When she called Sherman police they told her they’ve gotten calls of stolen campaign signs from both sides of the political aisle.

Charles Detwiler lives down the street from Franklin and three weeks ago his Biden signs were stolen, but “after some investigating” by Detwiler he “found it was some neighborhood kids.”

“They actually brought me a couple of signs to replace them," Detwiler said.

But those signs were also stolen and never replaced. Now the sign he has up now has been up for two weeks.

“Every morning I check and see if it’s still there," Detwiler said.

If a sign is larger, worth more or is stolen by criminal trespassing it’s a class B misdemeanor punishable with 180 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wilson Public Schools move to online learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Wilson Public Schools closed its campuses starting Wednesday and moved exclusively to online learning after confirming multiple positive COVID-19 cases inside their district Tuesday.

News

Affidavit details body cam footage in Jonathan Price case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
New details in the Jonathan Price case provide a fuller picture of the moments leading up to his fatal shooting.

Texas

Gov. Abbott announces bars can reopen at 50% capacity next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that bars can reopen at 50 percent capacity in certain regions.

Breaking

Affidavit: Wolfe City officer’s body cam captured deadly shooting, his attorney claims actions were justified

Updated: 8 hours ago
The defense attorney representing the Wolfe City police officer arrested and charged with murder, claims another side to the story.

Latest News

Breaking

Amber Alert canceled: 18-month-old McIntosh Co. girl found safe

Updated: 12 hours ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant, who deputies say may be in danger.

News

Struggling grades, low COVID cases at Howe, S&S prompt move to in-person learning

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
As struggles with online learning continue two more Texoma school districts will be transitioning to in-person classes only starting on October 19th as COVID-19 cases drop.

News

Struggling grades, low COVID cases at Howe, S&S prompt move to in-person learning

Updated: 21 hours ago
Two more Texoma school districts will be transitioning from online instruction to in-person classes only starting on October 19th.

Oklahoma

Second search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims set to begin

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A second search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will begin on Oct. 19.

News

Grayson County inmate mail going digital

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County is teaming up with a tech company to review mail sent to inmates in an effort to keep out contraband.

News

Lake Texoma boat thieves caught on camera

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
Owners of the boat say around 9:30 Sunday night, their surveillance camera picked up 2 people stealing their 14-foot Jon boat docked near Mill Creek Marina.