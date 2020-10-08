Wilson Public Schools move to online learning

WILSON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Wilson Public Schools closed its campuses starting Wednesday and moved exclusively to online learning after confirming multiple positive COVID-19 cases inside their district Tuesday.

Superintendent Tonya Finnerty said her district has two confirmed cases--one teacher and one high school student--and they’re waiting on results of several other tests.

“We felt like it’s just in our community more,” Finnerty said. “It’s in everybody’s best interest to take that two weeks and get it under control.”

Finnerty said she isn’t worried. Unlike last semester, these teachers and students have had time to prepare.

“The education that our kids are going to receive is as intensive as if they were here, just not as convenient for parents and we understand that,” Finnerty said. “This decision was not made lightly and not made alone. We focus on team effort around here and make sure we do the right thing for all involved.”

Wilson Schools counselor Claudia Labeth said she knows about that teamwork.

“Everybody’s working together,” Labeth said. “No one is doing their normal job right now, so it’s really encouraging that everyone pitches in like that. It makes everything go smoothly.”

She’ll check in with some of the district’s 430 students during the quarantine.

“I visit some kids every week, so this week I will call them to see how they’re doing,” Labeth said. “Make sure everything’s going OK.”

But on Wednesday she was handing out laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots.

“I think we’ll have enough and maybe a few left over,” Labeth said.

Finnerty said they plan to come back in two weeks, but in the meantime the school will be disinfected.

“We’re going through each building, deep cleaning down and fogging all of it,” Finnerty said. “Just so when they return, things will be a sterile environment.”

All extracurriculars are cancelled.

“I don’t feel like it is very responsible to stay open if you have that many cases that affect so many of our staff members,” Finnerty said.

