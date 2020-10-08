Wolfe City fires police officer arrested for murder in deadly shooting

WOLFE CITY, Texas (KXII) - The City of Wolfe City fired the rookie police officer Thursday facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man Saturday night outside a convenience store.

In a written press release, the city said Shaun Lucas, 22, was terminated Thursday for “his egregious violation of the City’s and police department’s policies” when he fatally shot Wolfe City resident Jonathan Price, 31.

Lucas was arrested for murder on Monday after Texas Rangers said Price resisted Lucas in a non-threatening posture and began walking away. They say Lucas then used his taser on Price before shooting and killing him.

Price’s family says he was intervening in a domestic dispute at the Kwik Chek gas station in Wolfe City Saturday night. Price’s family and attorney, civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, said he was known as a hometown hero, motivational speaker, trainer, professional athlete and community advocate. His mother has called for Lucas to receive life in prison for killing her son.

An affidavit obtained by News 12 Wednesday states the entire interaction between Lucas and Price was captured on the officer’s body camera. Lucas told Texas Rangers he believed Price was intoxicated, tried to detain him, and Price said, “I can’t be detained.” The affidavit said Lucas unsuccessfully tried to grab Price’s arm, and used verbal commands. Then Lucas pulled his taser ordering Price to comply. Price walked away and Lucas deployed the taser. According to the affidavit, while all that was happening Price continued to walk toward Lucas, appearing to grab the end of Lucas' Taser. That is when Lucas shot Price four times in the upper torso.

That affidavit said the video evidence shows Lucas “did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Price,” and that is why he is charged with murder.

Robert L. Rogers, the criminal defense attorney who represented Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in a murder trial last year, is representing Lucas and issued this statement to News 12:

“Officer Lucas responded to a fight in progress call. He saw several people gathered at the front of the store. Mr. Price approached Officer Lucas. Mr. Price did not claim to be an uninvolved, innocent party. Officer Lucas told Mr. Price he was detained, and Mr. Price resisted. After Mr. Price refused repeated instructions and physically resisted, Officer Lucas deployed his taser and continued to give Mr. Price instructions. Mr. Price resisted the effects of the taser and attempted to take it away from Officer Lucas. Officer Lucas only discharged his weapon in accordance with Texas law when he was confronted with an aggressive assailant who was attempting to take his taser.”

Documents from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement show Lucas had been a police officer for about six months.

The 22-year-old is now in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond. He faces 5-99 years in prison if convicted.

Funeral services for Price are set at the Wolfe City high school football field Saturday at 11 a.m.

