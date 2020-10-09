A+ Athlete: Mia Moore, Bells

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Mia Moore of Bells High School. Mia is ranked first in her class, she’s a member of National Honors Society, she’s academic all-district in all of her sports, and she is a staple on the Superintendent’s honor roll.

“It’s crazy to not just see her in the classroom and in the court, but she’s the mascot and I have had her on my show choir team," said Bells Chemistry teacher Kristina Nelson. "She can sing and dance as well. There’s really nothing that she can’t do.”

“I want to go into the medical field. School, math and science have always been a big part of my life," said A+ Athlete Mia Moore. "My parents have always pushed me to do good. I know that I have to work really hard now and the next couple of years if I want to get to my goal of becoming a physician. I know that I have to work really hard if I want to do what I want to do.”

Mia is a multi-sport athlete at Bells. She’s an all-district volleyball player, and a leader on the floor for the Lady Panthers volleyball team. She’s a regional qualifier in track, a key member of the basketball team, and she’s an all-state softball player, and a member of the state champion softball team. She does it all, and does it all well.

“I give her full credit. She has a heavy plate in front of her, but she finds a way to do it. She doesn’t complain," said Bells volleyball coach Lisa Johnson. "There are days that she is tired and you can tell, but she pushes through. She tries to get everything done and I commend her on her hard work. I think she does more than most seniors do, but she doesn’t ever stop for one second.”

“When I find something that I want to do, I want to be the best in it and do really good in it," said Moore. "I want to try to do everything I can to be good in that sport and also I have so many friends and my teammates that push me the entire time. I am so blessed to have teammates that will do that for me.”

