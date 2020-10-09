Advertisement

Backlog of voter registration cards in Grayson County

By Meredith McCown
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting starts Tuesday and there’s still lots of Grayson County voters who haven’t received their voter registration cards in the mail.

Election officials say there’s several reasons for the delay like the election that usually happens in May that was pushed to July, the special election for Texas Senate and the fact that this is a presidential election.

But they want voters know as long as you are registered, you don’t need to have the physical card to vote.

“I want to make sure that I have everything that I need, that I’m not going to get sent away," said Amanda Remezani, who recently moved back to Texas.

She sent her voter registration application around two weeks ago, but hasn’t received her card in the mail and said she still isn’t listed as registered online.

“I’ve been checking the mail every day, checking the website every day. You know it had been two weeks, so I was expecting it in the mail," Remezani said.

But Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson says that may not happen, at least before Tuesday.

She said anyone who registered to vote before the October 5 deadline will be able to cast a ballot in early voting, even though not everyone will get their voter card in time.

A big reason for that: the presidential election.

“We see more people that register to vote, lots more people planning to vote, it will be the highest voter turnout that you typically see," Patterson said.

So far, they’ve mailed more than 4,400 ballots.

She said they’re working around the clock and on weekends to prepare for Tuesday.

On one Saturday, a worker entered over 900 applications and they printed more than 1,000 cards.

“We are working many hours every day to make sure we will have everything entered prior to early voting starting," Patterson said.

Remezani said she wants to vote Tuesday, in case something goes wrong with her registration.

“I don’t trust the mail-in ballots. Like 100% do not trust the mail-in ballots. I want to be there in person," Remezani said.

Patterson says the only thing required at the polls is your photo ID, and it can be expired up to four years.

She says all voter registration cards will be mailed by Election Day in November.

There are nine early voting sites in Grayson County.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

