Big Cat Rescue takes over the G. W. Zoo

WYNNEWOOD, Oklahoma (KXII) - The G. W. Exotic Animal Park is quieter than it’s been in years.

“There are no animals,” new owner Howard Baskin said. “Other than if a stray domestic cat wanders onto the property.”

And he said now that the property is owned by Big Cat Rescue, it’s going to stay that way.

After a court ordered Jeff Lowe to leave with all his animals by October 1st, Baskin said Big Cat Rescue didn’t trust Lowe to follow through.

“Sure enough the short version is we ended up with three tigers, two bears, eleven wolves and some domestic pigs on the property,” Baskin said.

Baskin said all of the animals were rehomed at a sanctuary in Colorado, except for the pigs, which were moved to a neighbor in Wynnewood.

But animals weren’t all they saw.

“Graffiti [is] all over the walls, inside and out,” Baskin said. “In typical fashion some of it was very crude.”

The park gained worldwide notoriety this year after Netflix’s smash hit series Tiger King, featuring the park’s former owner Joe Exotic, Howard and his wife Carole Baskin, and Lowe.

Baskin said it’s going to take awhile to clean up the place.

But when they do, it will be sold with a few conditions.

“When we sell it, we will require deed restrictions that enforce it will not be used for exotic animals,” Baskin said. “It could be used for horses or cattle.”

Baskin said he feels for the animals still in Lowe’s care at the new Thackerville facility, which is why he and the Big Cat Rescue are continuing to push for a Big Cat Safety law to be passed federally.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.