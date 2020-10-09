Advertisement

Big Cat Rescue takes over the G. W. Zoo

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNEWOOD, Oklahoma (KXII) - The G. W. Exotic Animal Park is quieter than it’s been in years.

“There are no animals,” new owner Howard Baskin said. “Other than if a stray domestic cat wanders onto the property.”

And he said now that the property is owned by Big Cat Rescue, it’s going to stay that way.

After a court ordered Jeff Lowe to leave with all his animals by October 1st, Baskin said Big Cat Rescue didn’t trust Lowe to follow through.

“Sure enough the short version is we ended up with three tigers, two bears, eleven wolves and some domestic pigs on the property,” Baskin said.

Baskin said all of the animals were rehomed at a sanctuary in Colorado, except for the pigs, which were moved to a neighbor in Wynnewood.

But animals weren’t all they saw.

“Graffiti [is] all over the walls, inside and out,” Baskin said. “In typical fashion some of it was very crude.”

The park gained worldwide notoriety this year after Netflix’s smash hit series Tiger King, featuring the park’s former owner Joe Exotic, Howard and his wife Carole Baskin, and Lowe.

Baskin said it’s going to take awhile to clean up the place.

But when they do, it will be sold with a few conditions.

“When we sell it, we will require deed restrictions that enforce it will not be used for exotic animals,” Baskin said. “It could be used for horses or cattle.”

Baskin said he feels for the animals still in Lowe’s care at the new Thackerville facility, which is why he and the Big Cat Rescue are continuing to push for a Big Cat Safety law to be passed federally.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Oklahoma governor disputes White House virus task force

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KEN MILLER
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday took issue with a comment that he labeled as “editorial” in the latest report and recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which says the state has had “many preventable deaths.”

News

Father, Aunt, Uncle plead not guilty in Wilson child’s murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Thursday morning the three family members charged in the beating death of a Wilson toddler plead not guilty at the second preliminary hearing.

News

"Tiger King" zoo in Wynnewood taken over by Big Cat Rescue

Updated: 1 hour ago
The G. W. Exotic Animal Park is quieter than it’s been in years.

News

3 family members plead not guilty in death of 3 year old

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday morning the three family members charged in the beating death of a Wilson toddler plead not guilty at the second preliminary hearing.

Latest News

News

Local dealership gives away new car to Whitesboro family in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A local car dealership gave a Whitesboro woman the surprise of a lifetime.

News

Grayson County colleges offer free COVID-19 testing for community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Now along with the Grayson County health department, Austin College and Grayson College are offering free COVID-19 testing.

News

Gunter concrete pipe plant begins construction without permit, residents respond

Updated: 1 hours ago
Construction began just outside Gunter for concrete pipe plant, but residents say they don’t have a permit yet. They’re worried about their health and their town’s future.

News

Wolfe City fires police officer arrested for murder in deadly shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The City of Wolfe City fired the rookie police officer Thursday facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man Saturday night outside a convenience store.

News

Local dealership gives away new car to Whitesboro family in need

Updated: 7 hours ago
A local car dealership gave a Whitesboro woman the surprise of a lifetime.

News

Several presidential campaign signs stolen in Sherman

Updated: 21 hours ago
Police say that reports of stolen candidate signs are nothing out of the ordinary but less than a month from the general election in November several presidential campaign signs have gone missing.