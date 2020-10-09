City of Denison reflects on anniversary of Main Street fire

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - As the city of Denison remembers when part of Main Street was destroyed by fire one year ago, community members say in the end, there were silver linings.

“Walked around the corner of city hall, looked up at the fire and it was just, it was surreal," said City Manager, Jud Rex.

One year ago today, an accidental fire destroyed three buildings on Denison’s historic Main Street.

“It was very surreal to be standing over there watching all this start to happen, and people gathering and it just happened so fast," said Elsie Russell, owner of 2 Chicks Home & Market.

Russell’s store was two doors down from the fire.

“When a tragedy happens and you think oh this is it, this is, I can’t do anything else, you see all the good that comes out of it and all the good in the community came out. And that’s really what kept us going too," said Russell.

What was a disastrous fire, Rex says unified the community.

“I think if you look back now in retrospect there is a lot of silver lining there. We have resilient businesses that were built as a result of the fire and that really helped them come through in the pandemic," said Rex.

City leaders like Main Street Director Donna Dow are in awe of the quick response from the community.

“I was just trying to make sure that as much as we could, that they had what they needed and that we were sensitive to their needs," said Dow.

There is no timeline yet, but Rex assures there are plans in the making.

“We’re excited to help bring back the buildings to the 300 block. Of course it’s going to look different and that’s okay, but we’ve been working closely with the property owners to redevelop the site," said Rex.

And a bright future on the horizon.

“It really has been a long year, but it went by so fast too. And you know I’m just blessed and thankful that I’m able to be open today one year later," said Russell.

