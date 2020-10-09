Advertisement

Father, Aunt, Uncle plead not guilty in Wilson child’s murder

Mother says she won’t stop fighting for justice
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Thursday morning the three family members charged in the beating death of a Wilson toddler plead not guilty at the second preliminary hearing.

Late July a three year old, James Smith Jr, died in a Healdton hospital with a fractured skull and bruises from head to toe.

The boy’s mother, Kyla Burgess, said because of the extensive injuries, she wasn’t allowed to hold the baby before the funeral.

“Even with all the makeup from the funeral home you could see the bruises on his face,” Burgess said.

Burgess said facing the three accused family members in court has been difficult.

“I’ve seen their faces and they don’t care,” Burgess said. “There’s a three year old gone and they don’t care.”

Prosecutors say the boy’s aunt Shannon Smith and the father, James Daren Smith beat the boy... while the uncle, Frank Smith did nothing.

Burgess said with the evidence showing the child abuse, she’s confident they’ll be convicted.

“The child abuse is what lead to the murder,” Burgess said. “I don’t care how you look at it. If someone had stepped in and stopped the abuse, there would be no murder trial. My son would be here and they’d be in jail for child abuse.”

If the three family members are convicted, they face up to life in prison.

If you see or suspect a child is being abused, Oklahoma law requires that you report it. You can call the Oklahoma Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-522-3511 anytime, or 911 if the child is in immediate danger.

