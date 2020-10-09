Advertisement

Grayson County man makes pair of boot spurs for Trump

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Texas native’s craft has been recognized across the country.

He said he owes it all to his most famous customer, the president of the United States.

Jayson Jones is a 3rd generation cowboy, from Sherman Texas.

“My dad cowboy-ed his whole life, my granddad did. It was just kinda in my blood.” Jones said.

“My dad was, my grandfather was- we’ve just been cowboys our entire life!” said Jim Jones, Jayson’s father.

Jones graduated from S&S High School and moved out west, to New Mexico, where he quickly discovered his passion for spur making.

He started his boot-spur business, and now, he’s got a very well-known client. 

Jones says, it all started with an Email from the White House, followed by an unexpected phone call.

“I get a phone call from Washington D.C. and I didn’t answer it because I thought it was a spam call” Jones said.

Jayson Jones Bits and Spurs, was recognized by President Donald Trump, in his ‘Proudly Made in the USA’ campaign- where he features products made locally in all 50 states, at the White House.

“Every piece we build is unique, is different. If we had more employees helping us build them, then you lose that art form.” Jones said.

Jones and his wife Zetta decided to make the president his own, unique pair of boot-spurs. 

Since posting a photo of them on Facebook, it’s gotten over one thousand likes and over 800 shares.

“It’s kinda like winning the lottery. You can’t buy this kind of advertisement. Our business has blown up over night” Jones said. 

Jones was supposed to visit the White House, for the Made In America showcase, where he would have presented the spurs to the president.

Since Donald Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19, the event has been postponed until further notice.

“Anyone who’s on Facebook can see them, they are really really neat and we’re real proud of him.” Barbara Jones, Jayson’s mother said.

Jayson doesn’t know when he’ll get to give President Trump the spurs, but says he’s just happy to have his business recognized. 

If you’re interested in buying a pair of spurs from Jayson, the starting price is $675.00.

Trump’s pair cost $2,000.

You can find the link by clicking here.

