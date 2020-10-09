Advertisement

Marietta Public Schools moves to distance learning only

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Marietta Public Schools announced Thursday the district will transition to distance learning only due to a high number of staff members currently under quarantine due to COVID-19.

The schools closed in-person classes Thursday and are expected to return to in-person learning Thursday, October 22.

Meals will be distributed through drive through at the Marietta schools cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each school day.

