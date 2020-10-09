Advertisement

Numerous Texoma football games canceled due to COVID-19

The Pottsboro Cardinals were a juggernaut in 2019. Now, they are looking to take it one more step in 2020.
By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - A number of high school football games in Texoma, which were scheduled to take place October, 9 have been canceled. Pottsboro’s district game against Commerce was called off due to COVID-19 concerns. Because it is a district game, Commerce has forfeited, giving Pottsboro the week 7 win. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Healdton Bulldogs coach was exposed, which has led to their game being postponed out of caution.

Marietta’s will miss their next three football games due to a positive COVID test.

Tishomingo was scheduled to play Frederick, but they are looking to reschedule for COVID reasons as well.

