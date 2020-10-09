Numerous Texoma football games canceled due to COVID-19

(KXII) - A number of high school football games in Texoma, which were scheduled to take place October, 9 have been canceled. Pottsboro’s district game against Commerce was called off due to COVID-19 concerns. Because it is a district game, Commerce has forfeited, giving Pottsboro the week 7 win. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Healdton Bulldogs coach was exposed, which has led to their game being postponed out of caution.

Marietta’s will miss their next three football games due to a positive COVID test.

Tishomingo was scheduled to play Frederick, but they are looking to reschedule for COVID reasons as well.

