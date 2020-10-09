Paris man killed in Choctaw Co. crash

SAWYER, Okla. (KXII) - A Paris, Texas, man died in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Choctaw County, Oklahoma troopers said.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jerrod Maberry, 33, was westbound on State Highway 109 East southeast of Sawyer around 9 a.m. when he went off the road and struck a tree.

Maberry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

