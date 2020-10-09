Advertisement

Record high coronavirus hospitalizations in Oklahoma

(ZUMA / MGN / KOLN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The number of people hospitalized in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus surged to a record one-day high of 749 on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The number hospitalized either with the virus or under investigation for infection surpassed the previous high of 738 reported on Wednesday.

The department also reported 1,524 newly confirmed cases of the virus, the second highest daily increase since 1,7,14 new cases were reported on July 21, and 97,088 total cases. There are six additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, bringing the total to 1,091.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were 13,515 active cases of the virus on Thursday, and 82,482 people have recoverd, according to the health department.

For most people, the COVID-19 virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

