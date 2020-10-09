Rialto Theater holding Red River showdown watch party

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Red River rivalry may look a little different this year, but folks in Downtown Denison are gearing up for a watch party.

Booth’s Brew is teaming up with the Rialto Theater to bring the game day experience to Main Street.

The theater will be open with several screens to watch Texas take on OU. It’s free to get in and there will be food and drink specials all day.

Todd Brazier, owner of Booth’s Brew says this started as a vision, but the Rialto’s Al Rodriguez helped him make it a reality.

“It gives people an opportunity to trash talk and kinda get along all at the same time. There’s so much division at this time, and it brings people together while also getting to have fun and do something that people have been missing,” said Brazier.

The party starts at 10:00 Saturday morning. The Longhorns and Sooners kick off at 11:00 on FOX 12.

