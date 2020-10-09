Toy drop off sites needed for Texoma Toys for Tots

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma Toys for Tots organizers say the number of drop off sites for toy donations is down dramatically from years past and they need businesses and other office places in Grayson and Fannin counties to step up to make sure every child in Texoma gets something under the tree this Christmas.

Texoma Toys for Tots coordinator Debi Runnels says due to COVID-19 all previous drop site sponsors must fill out a new request to become a toy drop off site this year.

“I have sent out 156 emails and letters and only received 31 to sign up,” Runnels says.

Runnels says all toys will be sanitized as they are brought into their warehouse.

Businesses, organizations, and office places who sign up as drop off locations are featured in News 12 newscasts throughout the month of December.

To sign up to become a drop off location, go to this link and follow the instructions.

You can also support Texoma Toys for Tots by buying toys online, Runnels says. Donors can purchase toy bundles at wholesale prices to send directly to local kids in need, reducing exposure for everyone. Instructions to make a donation are below.

1) Go to www.HDIforU.com/donate

2) Pick the toy & gift bundle you’d like to donate and add it to your cart.

3) Checkout - Please type TXDNSN

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.