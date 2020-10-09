Wolfe City Council takes no further action after firing officer

Wolfe City, Texas (KXII) -

In an emergency city council meeting following the firing of a Wolfe City police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man the council voted “no action" in pursuing either a civil or criminal case against the officer.

Shaun Lucas was fired from his the police force Thursday for “his egregious violation of the City’s and police department’s policies” when he fatally shot Wolfe City resident Jonathan Price, 31. Though they did not elaborate on what department policies he violated the night he shot Price.

The “no action” vote leaves Lucas' fate in the hands of prosecutors in his murder trial.

During the meeting citizens of Wolfe City spoke before the city council, including members of Johnathan Price’s family. Time and again, members of Price’s family and members of the community raised the same question: ‘how could this happen to a person like Johnathan?’ and ‘how could this happen in a town like Wolfe City?’.

Don Woodbury, Price’s counsin who raised him as a kid, says he wants Lucas to go to prison for killing his cousin.

“I would like to see that guy prosecuted to the fullest,” Woodbury said. “If it means penitentiary time somewhere that I have been, that’s what he needs. Penitentiary time. Murder is murder whichever kind of way you write it.”

Anthony Figueroa, superintendent for Wolfe City ISD, said the Price family will be allowed to use the high school football stadium for Saturday services to honor Jonathan.

The service will begin at 11 am and is open to the public.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.