Boswell Mayor arrested on felony warrant in Choctaw County

BOSWELL, Oklahoma (KXII) - Choctaw County deputies arrested the mayor of Boswell, Oklahoma Friday afternoon.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says deputies arrested Boswell Mayor Wayman “Buck” Eastwood Friday afternoon on a felony warrant for malicious injury to property.

Park says Eastwood destroyed about $14,000 worth of fence by piling trees and brush on it.

Eastwood has since bonded out of the Choctaw County Jail.

