Boswell Mayor arrested on felony warrant in Choctaw County
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSWELL, Oklahoma (KXII) - Choctaw County deputies arrested the mayor of Boswell, Oklahoma Friday afternoon.
Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says deputies arrested Boswell Mayor Wayman “Buck” Eastwood Friday afternoon on a felony warrant for malicious injury to property.
Park says Eastwood destroyed about $14,000 worth of fence by piling trees and brush on it.
Eastwood has since bonded out of the Choctaw County Jail.
