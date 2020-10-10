Advertisement

Boswell Mayor arrested on felony warrant in Choctaw County

Choctaw County deputies arrested Boswell may Wayman "Buck" Eastwood Friday afternoon on a felony warrant.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSWELL, Oklahoma (KXII) - Choctaw County deputies arrested the mayor of Boswell, Oklahoma Friday afternoon.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says deputies arrested Boswell Mayor Wayman “Buck” Eastwood Friday afternoon on a felony warrant for malicious injury to property.

Park says Eastwood destroyed about $14,000 worth of fence by piling trees and brush on it.

Eastwood has since bonded out of the Choctaw County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

