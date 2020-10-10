Advertisement

Denison celebrates President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 130th birthday

The city of Denison held a day of events to celebrate President Dwight Eisenhower's 130th birthday.
By Michael Rogers
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

The city of Denison held a day of events to celebrate President Dwight Eisenhower’s 130th birthday.

The yearly celebration kicked off with a sunrise service at 8 am where the Eisenhower memorial commission added 13 new bricks to the monument honoring soldiers killed in combat.

The monument displays the names of soldiers who have fought and died in wars dating back to World War One and Two and modern day conflicts.

“I hope each year that people continue to come out and recognize the legacy of our hometown hero, Dwight Eisenhower. Thirty-fourth president and supreme allied commander in World War Two," said Texas Ambassador to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission, Howard Day. "It’s a great story.”

The Denison High School wind ensemble played a music-military medley of songs to honor the late president.

After the sunrise service the commission also held a brick dedication service ceremony at the Eisenhower Auditorium, followed by music by Shawnda Rains Entertainment Group and a special video presentation from the Eisenhower Memorial in Washington DC.

Free Eisenhower birthplace tours are available from 9 am to 5 pm with reservations. Free self-guided tours of the birthplace grounds are available throughout the day.

