Food truck park inspired by Texoma family’s son with autism now open

The new food truck park and bar Jake's Place is now open. A couple wanted to create a family friendly place for their son who has autism and it's already a hit.
By Michael Rogers
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

If you’re driving down Texoma Parkway and come across a giant inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex don’t be alarmed. It just means you’re at Jake’s Place.

In just 90 days owner Barry Reed built Jake’s Place from the ground up for the entire community to enjoy, especially his son.

“Jake’s autistic, he’s very high functional autistic,” Reed said. “This is something we all wanted to do for him. It’s something that he enjoys doing, he graduates from Whitesboro high school this year and after he gets out of school we wanted a place for him to come and have fun with all his friends.”

There’s plenty of room for fun. Jake’s place is 13 thousand square feet with food trucks, a full bar, a covered patio, corn hole and washers.

“On the outside we have our food trucks, anywhere from three, four, five food trucks at a time, we have dessert food trucks,” Reed said. “One thing about our place that’s different about any other place no matter what the element is outside, it could be raining snowing or sleeting you can walk out and you’ll be under the cover.”

“It’s awesome," said Jake Reed.

It’s not just Jake who thinks so.

“When we opened Wednesday we had close to 1,000 people here on opening day," Reed said. "The second night we had close to 700, and last night we had about 850.”

That was just for their soft opening. Jake’s Place will hold its grand opening on October 24 which Reed promises “is going to be huge.”

Tables are spaced inside to promote social distancing and Reed says there’s more than enough room to social distance outside.

“We’re planning car shows, jeep shows, bike shows, we’re going to have a flea market outside probably starting early next year," Reed said.

Reed said he’s been booking local bands to come perform at Jake’s Place but is also in talks with several prominent rock bands to potentially come perform.

Shelton Blanton said Jake’s Place brings a feel of a DFW metroplex bar to Texoma.

“Instead of going into the metroplex you can come here and actually bring your family and also have food and have a good time as well," Blanton said.

Jake’s Place also functions as an event center.

“We can do weddings which we’ve already booked, we can do weddings in here, we can do graduations, we can do proms in here we can do pretty much anything you want to do,” Reed said.

Jake’s place is open seven days a week from 11 am to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 am to midnight Friday and Saturday. Jake’s Place will have live music every Friday and Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

