Advertisement

Scarecrows populate Ardmore’s Main Street

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - There’s not a crow in sight in Downtown Ardmore as residents and businesses put up their entries for the 2nd Main Street scarecrow contest.

Scarecrows were stuffed with straw and made from tires, old clothing, and even an oil barrel.

Ardmore entrepreneur Matthew Hoage made a scarecrow he calls “Buckwheat” out of auto parts.

“It took about three days for me to get it done,” Hoage said. “It was a last minute project. I knew I could put it together.”

Hoage says though he had other responsibilities he couldn’t take a break from, this extra work was worth it.

“It’s easy to get into your daily rigmarole,” Hoage said. “It’s easy to just live your life day to day, but more importantly we need to show that we are a tight knit community. That we care about each other and that we can support each other.”

And that’s what Buckwheat represents.

“This is just more of a symbol that it’s time to keep being a part of a community,” Hoage said.

His family worked together on the display

“My wife helped me paint that [pumpkin] and then my daughter painted that one on the ground,” Hoage said.

The contest has a five hundred dollar prize, which can be spent on any business that participated in the contest.

Hoage isn’t worried.

“A lot of them had themes which was cool, but I couldn’t point out just one that would be competition to me,” Hoage said.

The awards for winning scarecrows will be announced October 15th.

The scarecrows will stick around on display downtown until November 15th.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ardmore's residents put up entries for scarecrow contest

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Oklahoma

US Chamber supports appeal of $465M Oklahoma opioid judgment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has authorized the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to support Johnson & Johnson’s bid to overturn a $465 million judgment against the opioid manufacturer.

Crime

Boswell Mayor arrested on felony warrant in Choctaw County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Choctaw County deputies arrested the mayor of Boswell, Oklahoma Friday afternoon.

Coronavirus

White House report shows Durant in “Red Zone” for COVID-19 spread

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
According to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report for Oklahoma, the city of Durant is in the red zone for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Backlog of voter registration cards in Grayson County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
Early voting starts Tuesday and there’s still lots of Grayson County voters who haven’t received their voter registration cards in the mail.

News

City of Denison reflects on anniversary of Main Street fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
As the city of Denison remembers when part of Main Street was destroyed by fire one year ago, community members say in the end, there were silver linings.

News

Backlog of voter registration cards in Grayson County

Updated: 6 hours ago

Coronavirus

Record high coronavirus hospitalizations in Oklahoma

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of people hospitalized in Oklahoma due to the coronavirus surged to a record one-day high of 749 on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

News

Rialto Theater holding Red River showdown watch party

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Downtown Denison is gearing up for a Red River rivalry watch party.

Accidents

Paris man killed in Choctaw Co. crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Paris, Texas, man died in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Choctaw County, Oklahoma troopers said.