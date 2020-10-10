Scarecrows populate Ardmore’s Main Street

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - There’s not a crow in sight in Downtown Ardmore as residents and businesses put up their entries for the 2nd Main Street scarecrow contest.

Scarecrows were stuffed with straw and made from tires, old clothing, and even an oil barrel.

Ardmore entrepreneur Matthew Hoage made a scarecrow he calls “Buckwheat” out of auto parts.

“It took about three days for me to get it done,” Hoage said. “It was a last minute project. I knew I could put it together.”

Hoage says though he had other responsibilities he couldn’t take a break from, this extra work was worth it.

“It’s easy to get into your daily rigmarole,” Hoage said. “It’s easy to just live your life day to day, but more importantly we need to show that we are a tight knit community. That we care about each other and that we can support each other.”

And that’s what Buckwheat represents.

“This is just more of a symbol that it’s time to keep being a part of a community,” Hoage said.

His family worked together on the display

“My wife helped me paint that [pumpkin] and then my daughter painted that one on the ground,” Hoage said.

The contest has a five hundred dollar prize, which can be spent on any business that participated in the contest.

Hoage isn’t worried.

“A lot of them had themes which was cool, but I couldn’t point out just one that would be competition to me,” Hoage said.

The awards for winning scarecrows will be announced October 15th.

The scarecrows will stick around on display downtown until November 15th.

