US Chamber supports appeal of $465M Oklahoma opioid judgment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court has authorized the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to support Johnson & Johnson’s bid to overturn a $465 million judgment against the opioid manufacturer.

The court gave permission to the Chamber and more than half a dozen pro-business and public policy groups and individuals to file friend of the court briefs.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman last summer ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million to help address the state’s opioid crisis.

That judgment was late reduced by nearly $107 million.

The Oklahoman reports that Chamber attorneys argue there’s “no basis in Oklahoma law” for the way the public nuisance statute was applied in this case.

