White House report shows Durant in “Red Zone” for COVID-19 spread

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - According to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report for Oklahoma, the city of Durant is in the Red Zone for COVID-19.

The Red Zone designation means they have one of the highest levels of community transmission.

Bryan County Health Department Director Julianne Montgomery says school-related cases have been rising since athletics returned in the summer.

Montgomery says there isn’t one facility or industry that’s mainly contributing, just grater community spread and close contact at school.

“There’s a significant increase there and just greater community spread. So there isn’t one kind of facility or agency or industry that’s really contributing to the illness, it’s just a greater community spread as well as just the close contact that you have when you are at school,” Montgomery said.

She says she would like to see more mask mandates and continued social distancing.

“We had already reopened, we didn’t have any mask orders, we really weren’t social distancing. And right around July, we saw kids start to return back to school for early conditioning and weight lifting. So they were kind of with their coaches and returning to practice. And now we’ve seen an increase in school-related cases," Montgomery said.

Along with Bryan County, the White House Task Force lists McCurtain, Johnston, Choctaw, Love and Pushmataha Counties as being in the Red Zone based on the number of new cases in the past three weeks.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

