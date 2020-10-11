Advertisement

Marietta WWII veteran celebrate 97th birthday

A Marietta Navy WWII veteran celebrates his 97th birthday during a drive-by parade.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Growing up in Marietta his whole life, Frank Mckay only left home after he enlisted in the United States Navy 76 years ago.

In 2020, he turned 97 and his birthday party was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a friend of the family organized a drive-by parade with McKay’s family and friends.

“Was I surprised? Oh yeah, I’m proud to be alive,” said McKay.

McKay’s family said he was on Mt. Suribachi in 1945 and was a witness to the six marines raising the American flag during the battle of Iwo Jima.

