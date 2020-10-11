Tishomingo remains top team in class 3A, wins state title

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Tishomingo Lady Indians began the season as the top team in the state, and that’s the way they went out in 2020. Tishomingo defeated Washington for the Class 3A state championship 3-0.

Lady Indians pitcher Grace Anderson recorded 15 strikeouts, and threw a no-hitter. This marks Tishomingo’s second consecutive fast pitch state championship.

