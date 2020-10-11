Advertisement

Tishomingo remains top team in class 3A, wins state title

By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Tishomingo Lady Indians began the season as the top team in the state, and that’s the way they went out in 2020. Tishomingo defeated Washington for the Class 3A state championship 3-0.

Lady Indians pitcher Grace Anderson recorded 15 strikeouts, and threw a no-hitter. This marks Tishomingo’s second consecutive fast pitch state championship.

