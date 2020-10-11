Wilson Volunteer Fire Department hosts drive-through fish fry

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - The Wilson Volunteer Fire Department hosts it’s largest fundraiser Saturday.

This year, the fire department changed things up to accommodate people by turning a dine-in experience to a drive-through pick up from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wilson Senior Citizens Center.

“Anything helps, it goes right back into your community,” said Wilson Volunteer Fire Chief Justin Nipp.

Fire Chief Nipp said this year’s fundraiser goal is to meet half of what his department made last year, $10,000.

" It gives us a little better edge of buying better equipment and being able to keep up on the equipment that we have, so we’re able to respond in the event you do need us," said Nipp.

Along with the Wilson Volunteer Fire Department, the Healdton Lodge 23 supplied and cooked over 400 pounds of food which include catfish, potatoes and hushpuppies.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.