Active COVID-19 cases in Carter County double

(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Since last month, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Carter County have doubled.

On Monday there were more than 100 positive cases in the county.

Oklahoma Department of Health Region Eight Director Mendy Spohn said there’s no single reason behind the increase, but with schools opening, people are starting to be more active in their communities.

“We’re starting to see an uptick in community spread,” Spohn said. “We have been in touch with many schools, we have daily conversations with schools.”

Lone Grove Superintendent Meri Jayne Miller agreed.

“I’ve been in constant contact with the health department,” Miller said. “We probably speak several times a day on various scenarios.”

Miller said after a teacher and a staff member tested positive, she and her administration decided to make school virtual for the next two weeks.

“We are hoping that everyone takes this time to practice some self-care,” Miller said."To be respectful of themselves and others, to wear protection when they’re out in public, to take care of themselves when they’re home and just to become healthy so we can once again be in-person."

Miller said they feel fortunate that they lasted so long.

“The fact that we’ve been able to stay in school since August the 12th is a great thing,” Miller said.

Spohn said while testing may be a bit uncomfortable, it’s one of the quickest ways to stop yourself from spreading the virus to others in the community.

“I’ve heard someone saying ‘I don’t wanna get quarantined, so I don’t wanna get tested,’ but really it’s about keeping that spread down even within your own families or at work,” Mendy said. “If you don’t get tested and get those positive and exposed people out, you’re going to have weeks and weeks of perpetual spread. That’s just what’s happening.”

Tests are available at the Carter County Health Department.

"I think it’s important that if you’ve been exposed, that you wait five to seven days to get that test. That’s generally when we start seeing people pop up positive. "

Stay up to date on the latest numbers here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

