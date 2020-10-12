Advertisement

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma soar past 100,000

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma reached another grim milestone, topping more than 100,000, state health officials reported Monday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 797 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 100,184 since the pandemic began in March. The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The agency also reported six additional deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,055.

Oklahoma is also continuing to see a record number of people hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. There are currently 758 people hospitalized, matching a record high reported on Saturday.

The department reported 13,815 active cases of the virus and that 85,265 people have recovered.

For most people, the COVID-19 virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

