Advertisement

Family of Durant teen killed in crash suing bars who served drunk driver

Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores, Hunter Ford, and Kaleb Foster were killed May 24 after a pickup truck slammed into the back of their car at an intersection. All four were students at Durant High School.
Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores, Hunter Ford, and Kaleb Foster were killed May 24 after a pickup truck slammed into the back of their car at an intersection. All four were students at Durant High School.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Durant family is suing local bars that served a drunk driver accused of killing four teens in a crash in May.

The parents of Fernando Flores, one of the four teens, have filed suit against three bars that served Bradley Shawn Pittman.

Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder. He is accused of speeding while drunk and crashing into the back of a car, killing the four teenagers inside.

Court documents say on the night of the crash, Pittman was at Saluter’s, the Red Barn Saloon, and Ninth Street Bar.

The lawsuit states the bars “encouraged, ratified, turned a blind-eye, and systematically allowed over service to patrons who were obviously intoxicated.”

An affidavit states Pittman had a blood-alcohol level of .295 percent, more than three times the legal limit.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City City Council extends mask mandate until Dec. 7

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A requirement to wear masks in Oklahoma City in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus was extended to Dec. 7 on Tuesday by the City Council.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 11,828 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 11,828 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 198 deaths, with 10,120 recovered patients. There are currently 1,467 people infected across Texoma.

Texas

Potential battleground Texas sees start of in-person voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ACACIA CORONADO
With 16 million registered voters in Texas, election officials are taking novel approaches to protect the electorate.

Texas

Special election runoff between Shelley Luther and state Rep. Drew Springer set for December

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday the special election runoff to replace state Sen. Pat Fallon will take place in December.

Latest News

News

Tioga planned development project rejected by council

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
The city of Tioga made no action on a planned development, months in the works.

News

Bonham ISD paints over American flag parking spot after complaint

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A Bonham High School senior painted an American flag, but after receiving a complaint, school officials made the decision to cover it up.

News

Bonham ISD paints over American flag parking spot after complaint

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Firearm, ammunition sales rise in 2020, local shop responds

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Firearm and ammunition sales have spiked since the beginning of the year. A local gun shop responds.

News

Firearm, ammunition sales rise in 2020, local shop responds

Updated: 17 hours ago
Firearm and ammunition sales have spiked since the beginning of the year. A local gun shop responds.

News

Active COVID-19 cases in Carter County double

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Since last month, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Carter County have doubled.