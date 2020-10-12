Family of Durant teen killed in crash suing bars who served drunk driver

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Durant family is suing local bars that served a drunk driver accused of killing four teens in a crash in May.

The parents of Fernando Flores, one of the four teens, have filed suit against three bars that served Bradley Shawn Pittman.

Pittman is charged with four counts of second-degree murder. He is accused of speeding while drunk and crashing into the back of a car, killing the four teenagers inside.

Court documents say on the night of the crash, Pittman was at Saluter’s, the Red Barn Saloon, and Ninth Street Bar.

The lawsuit states the bars “encouraged, ratified, turned a blind-eye, and systematically allowed over service to patrons who were obviously intoxicated.”

An affidavit states Pittman had a blood-alcohol level of .295 percent, more than three times the legal limit.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.