Advertisement

Lone Grove Public Schools moving online for COVID-19

(WJHG/WECP)
By Kris Crawford
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Lone Grove Public Schools are moving to distance learning after an increase of COVID-19 cases and absences.

The school district says the change is effective immediately, with students set to return to campus in two weeks on Oct. 26.

The school says all students will be transitioned over to the distance learning platform. Students needing to check out devices or with curriculum questions are asked to contact their building.

During the distance learning period, meals will be available daily from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at each cafeteria. Meals will not be provided during Fall Break, which runs from Oct. 16 to 19.

Families with student medications held at the school that are needed during this time must call 580-657-3131 to schedule a time for a parent or guardian to pick up the medication.

As of Oct. 12, there are 111 active COVID-19 cases in Carter County. There have been 672 total infections, with nine deaths and 552 recoveries.

Posted by Lone Grove Schools on Sunday, October 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Mark Meadows refuses to talk to the press with his mask on

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says, "I’m not going to talk through a mask," and leaves a stakeout camera on Capitol Hill Monday after members of the press object to him taking off his mask.

Coronavirus

Facing eviction and unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
In Texas, attorneys are trying to help people who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Young adults may spark COVID hot spots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

Coronavirus

COVID hot spots may be sparked by young adults

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

Latest News

National

Can you become immune to coronavirus?

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Medical experts say they're still studying COVID-19 immunity.

National

Capitol Hill braces for heated SCOTUS hearings

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Democrats calling for delays and demanding Judge Barrett recuse herself from potential SCOTUS cases.

National

As COVID-19 cases surge globally, US doctors 'deeply afraid' of 2nd wave

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:22 AM CDT
|
More than 350,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, the highest global number of daily cases since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

At least 9 cases of COVID-19 traced to Trump rally in Minnesota

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:16 AM CDT
|
By WCCO Staff
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

National

Trump campaign rally in Minnesota linked to 9 COVID cases, 2 hospitalizations

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:14 AM CDT
|
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

National

Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie says he’s out of the hospital

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Christie was part of a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.