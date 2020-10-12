Lone Grove Public Schools moving online for COVID-19

LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Lone Grove Public Schools are moving to distance learning after an increase of COVID-19 cases and absences.

The school district says the change is effective immediately, with students set to return to campus in two weeks on Oct. 26.

The school says all students will be transitioned over to the distance learning platform. Students needing to check out devices or with curriculum questions are asked to contact their building.

During the distance learning period, meals will be available daily from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at each cafeteria. Meals will not be provided during Fall Break, which runs from Oct. 16 to 19.

Families with student medications held at the school that are needed during this time must call 580-657-3131 to schedule a time for a parent or guardian to pick up the medication.

As of Oct. 12, there are 111 active COVID-19 cases in Carter County. There have been 672 total infections, with nine deaths and 552 recoveries.

