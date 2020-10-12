Natalie’s Nation supporting 7th grade Bells student

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - A group is raising money for a Bells student who has started a battle with brain cancer.

Natalie Lamb is in 7th grade student in Bells that has been diagnosed with brain cancer. She begins radiation and chemotherapy in two weeks.

“She has undergone two surgeries now to remove a tumor for medulloblastoma grade 4," co-event coordinator Amanda Smith said. "She’s in a class with my oldest son, so two of us got together and started thinking about what we could do, mostly raising money for supporting the family while they’re going through this transition.”

Natalie’s Nation held a fund-raiser at Friday night’s football game against Blue Ridge with a purple-out. They held a similar fund-raiser at a Bells volleyball game.

