Oklahoma AG appoints special counsel in charter school probe

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is appointing a special attorney to review the state’s investigative audit of the embattled Epic Charter Schools.

Hunter announced in a press release Monday that he’s appointed former Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Melissa McLawhorn Houston to the post.

Houston previously served as chief of staff for former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt.

The appointment of a special counsel follows Hunter’s recusal of himself and his staff from further review of the audit.

Hunter said the decision was made because his staff is currently involved in ongoing litigation with Epic over the school’s financial records.

