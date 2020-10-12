Texas early voting starts Tuesday: what to expect on your ballot

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The November election is just over three weeks away now, and early voting starts Tuesday in Texas.

Election day is November 3, and early voting in Texas begins Tuesday, October 13.

Voters across the Lone Star State can expect the obvious on their ballots, voting for president and vice presidential candidates.

All Texas voters will also cast their vote for U.S. Senate and an open seat in the Railroad Commission, a state agency that regulates oil and natural gas.

Every ballot will include candidates for seats in both the Supreme Court of Texas and the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals.

From there, each ballot will look a little bit different.

Elections for the U.S. house, state Board of Education, Texas Senate, and Texas House of Representatives will vary by district.

Then it gets even more specific by counties, precincts, cities, and school districts.

Early voting begins a week earlier this year from October 13 through October 30.

Mail-in voting applications are due to your county election board by October 23.

Links to sample ballots and early voting locations and times.for Grayson, Cooke, Fannin, and Lamar Counties can be found here.

