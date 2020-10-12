Trump parade includes both sides of Red River

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Trump parade including both sides of the Red River drew thousands of people, according to participants.

“We had about a thousand vehicles that took part in it, we’re estimating around 4,000 participants between who all were in the vehicles ad who all were watching from the sides of the streets," organizer Robert Black said.

Black says the parade on Saturday supporting President Donald Trump has been more than six weeks in the making.

He helped organize it, and said he was inspired by boat parades and other Trump rallies across the country.

Black said a Facebook group for the event has more than three thousand members so far.

“So that social media was quite powerful in getting that word out, we also made flyers and got them out to everybody," Black said.

One group left from the Paris fairgrounds and another left from Hugo, the two eventually joining together.

“A matter of fact, a lot of people joined the parade along the way and it grew as it went to Durant, it grew as it went from Durant to Sherman, and then as it came back through Paris it was very patriotic," Black said.

Along with cars, motorcycles, and even a plane took part in the parade.

Black said he is proud that with how many cars were involved, it all went smoothly.

Black said it is a reminder for people to take part in the November election.

“Voting is not necessarily enough, each and every one of us has the power to inspire somebody else, and somebody may not be voting until you talk to them, we’ve got to help change this country and inspire people and say hey, our vote does count," Black said.

