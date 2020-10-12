Advertisement

Trump parade includes both sides of Red River

A Trump parade including both sides of the Red River drew thousands of people, according to participants.
A Trump parade including both sides of the Red River drew thousands of people, according to participants.(KXII)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Trump parade including both sides of the Red River drew thousands of people, according to participants.

“We had about a thousand vehicles that took part in it, we’re estimating around 4,000 participants between who all were in the vehicles ad who all were watching from the sides of the streets," organizer Robert Black said.

Black says the parade on Saturday supporting President Donald Trump has been more than six weeks in the making.

He helped organize it, and said he was inspired by boat parades and other Trump rallies across the country.

Black said a Facebook group for the event has more than three thousand members so far.

“So that social media was quite powerful in getting that word out, we also made flyers and got them out to everybody," Black said.

One group left from the Paris fairgrounds and another left from Hugo, the two eventually joining together.

“A matter of fact, a lot of people joined the parade along the way and it grew as it went to Durant, it grew as it went from Durant to Sherman, and then as it came back through Paris it was very patriotic," Black said.

Along with cars, motorcycles, and even a plane took part in the parade.

Black said he is proud that with how many cars were involved, it all went smoothly.

Black said it is a reminder for people to take part in the November election.

“Voting is not necessarily enough, each and every one of us has the power to inspire somebody else, and somebody may not be voting until you talk to them, we’ve got to help change this country and inspire people and say hey, our vote does count," Black said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wilson Volunteer Fire Department hosts drive-through fish fry

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Joe Valdez
The Wilson Volunteer Fire Department hosts it’s largest fundraiser Saturday.

News

Marietta WWII veteran celebrate 97th birthday

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Joe Valdez
A Marietta Navy WWII veteran celebrates his 97th birthday during a drive-by parade.

News

Food truck park inspired by Texoma family’s son with autism now open

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
The new food truck park and bar Jake's Place is now open. A couple wanted to create a family friendly place for their son who has autism and it's already a hit.

News

Denison celebrates President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 130th birthday

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
The city of Denison held a day of events to celebrate President Dwight Eisenhower's 130th birthday.

Latest News

News

Scarecrows populate Ardmore’s Main Street

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
There’s not a crow in sight in Downtown Ardmore as residents and businesses put up their entries for the 2nd Main Street scarecrow contest.

News

Ardmore's residents put up entries for scarecrow contest

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:19 AM CDT

Oklahoma

US Chamber supports appeal of $465M Oklahoma opioid judgment

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has authorized the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to support Johnson & Johnson’s bid to overturn a $465 million judgment against the opioid manufacturer.

Crime

Boswell Mayor arrested on felony warrant in Choctaw County

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Choctaw County deputies arrested the mayor of Boswell, Oklahoma Friday afternoon.

Coronavirus

White House report shows Durant in “Red Zone” for COVID-19 spread

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
According to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report for Oklahoma, the city of Durant is in the red zone for COVID-19.

News

Backlog of voter registration cards in Grayson County

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Meredith McCown
Early voting starts Tuesday and there’s still lots of Grayson County voters who haven’t received their voter registration cards in the mail.