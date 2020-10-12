UHS network restored at most locations

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Universal Health Services says its networks have been restored after it was hit by a cyberattack at the end of September.

UHS, which owns Texoma Medical Center, released a statement saying connections to all major systems have been restored at corporate and across all acute care hospitals.

They say there is no indication any patient or employee data was accessed, copied or misused.

The attack, caused by malware, occurred Sept. 27, at which time UHS disconnected all systems and shut down the network.

