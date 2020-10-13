2nd person dies in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - Two people have now died after a crash near Pauls Valley over the weekend.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 77-year-old David B. Allred died at an Oklahoma City hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say Allred was driving north on U.S. Highway 77 near Kimberlin Road around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when he crossed into the southbound lane, hitting an oncoming car.

Allred and the driver of the other car, 67-year-old Rebecca Odell, were pinned in their vehicles for an unknown amount of time.

Odell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

