American Legion post to re-open after being shut down for months

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A local American Legion post forced to shut down under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order at the end of June will re-open their doors Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a relief that we’re now going to be open," Senior Vice Commander at the American Legion in Pottsboro, D.J. Greenway said.

Greenway said their post earns more than 51 percent of sales in alcohol.

That means they have a certain kind of liquor license through the state.

It also means they fell under the category of business forced to shut down at the end of June.

“It has been very difficult we’ve been trying to do what we can to make ends meet and make our payments to the building," Greenway said.

He said for the first time in months, they will re-open their doors at noon on Wednesday.

“We are requiring that all members and guests wear masks while entering and leaving the building, once you’re inside and seated you may remove the mask, and we will be cleaning the post on a daily basis," Greenway said.

There are X’s marking where to stand while waiting in line to stay socially distant.

Greenway said bartenders will be wearing masks and will do temperature checks.

“We will be observing the COVID-19 guidelines," Greenway said.

He said even though more than half of the post’s sales are alcohol, they are much more than a bar.

“This is a place for veterans and active military, we do a lot of things for the community and for our veterans themselves," Greenway said.

Greenway said they provide meals, events and a sense of camaraderie.

Their next event is coming up on Halloween.

“Here at the end of this month we are having a Halloween festival," Greenway said.

