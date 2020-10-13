Advertisement

American Legion post to re-open after being shut down for months

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A local American Legion post forced to shut down under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order at the end of June will re-open their doors Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a relief that we’re now going to be open," Senior Vice Commander at the American Legion in Pottsboro, D.J. Greenway said.

Greenway said their post earns more than 51 percent of sales in alcohol.

That means they have a certain kind of liquor license through the state.

It also means they fell under the category of business forced to shut down at the end of June.

“It has been very difficult we’ve been trying to do what we can to make ends meet and make our payments to the building," Greenway said.

He said for the first time in months, they will re-open their doors at noon on Wednesday.

“We are requiring that all members and guests wear masks while entering and leaving the building, once you’re inside and seated you may remove the mask, and we will be cleaning the post on a daily basis," Greenway said.

There are X’s marking where to stand while waiting in line to stay socially distant.

Greenway said bartenders will be wearing masks and will do temperature checks.

“We will be observing the COVID-19 guidelines," Greenway said.

He said even though more than half of the post’s sales are alcohol, they are much more than a bar.

“This is a place for veterans and active military, we do a lot of things for the community and for our veterans themselves," Greenway said.

Greenway said they provide meals, events and a sense of camaraderie.

Their next event is coming up on Halloween.

“Here at the end of this month we are having a Halloween festival," Greenway said.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Statistics show significantly higher failure rates for online learners versus in-person

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Meredith McCown
Statistics from several Grayson County school districts reveal a significant gap in percentages of students at home failing classes versus those in-person.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 11,868 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 11,868 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 198 deaths, with 10,128 recovered patients. There are currently 1,499 people infected across Texoma.

News

American Legion set to re-open Wednesday after shut down

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Statistics show significantly higher failing rates for online learners versus in-person

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Fire

Multiple departments battle Pottsboro house fire

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
At least three fire departments were called to the scene of a Pottsboro house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

National

Florida Gators football pausing team activities after 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
"Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.

Crime

Bonham police investigating after man found shot in head

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Bonham Police Department is investigating after a man was found in a car with a gunshot wound to his head.

News

I-35 shoulders closing in Carter, Love counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the shoulders along nearly 30 miles of Interstate 35 will close intermittently through Friday.

Crime

OSBI arrests woman accused in death of mother, unborn child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 27-year-old woman accused of removing an unborn baby from a Texas woman’s body.

Accidents

2nd person dies in Garvin County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Two people have now died after a crash near Pauls Valley over the weekend.